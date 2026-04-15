UNITED STATES—Dear Toni, I need your help! I made a big mistake and enrolled in Medicare when I turned 65 in January due to the marketing phone calls I received, telling me to enroll in Medicare.

My company’s HR department advised me to disenroll from my Medicare Part B which has a monthly premium because I am still employed with employer benefits. Please explain how to disenroll from Part B properly. Thanks, Toni. — Cynthia from Houston, Texas.

Hi Cynthia: I have good news for you because your Medicare situation is simple. Medicare does allow those turning 65 with employer benefits to delay Part B enrollment without a penalty when you want to enroll in Medicare when you leave work or retire after 65. This information is discussed on page 19 of the 2026 Medicare & You handbook under “I have other health coverage. Should I get Part B?” Delaying Medicare does require you to have employer group health coverage from your or your spouse’s employment.

Social Security processes the paperwork for Medicare and is the government agency to contact to terminate your enrollment in Medicare Parts A and/or B. You need to file Form CMS-1763, “Request for termination of Premium Part A, Part B or Part B Immunosuppressive Drug Coverage,” with your local Social Security office to terminate Medicare Part A(hospital) and/or Part B(medical). For questions about filing CMS-1763 form, contact your local Social Security office or call Social Security’s toll-free number at 800-772-1213 and hold forever. Inform the representative that you need to terminate your Medicare since you are working full-time with an employer’s health insurance plan and mistakenly enrolled in Medicare.

Below are Medicare enrollment situations that “Do Matter”:

A Working Spouse: Does It Matter? Yes, if the working spouse is providing health insurance benefits from their current employment group health coverage, then you may want to delay enrolling in Medicare Part B. You might continue to work either part-time or as a self-employed individual while taking advantage of the coverage provided by your working spouse.

Yes, if the working spouse is providing health insurance benefits from their current employment group health coverage, then you may want to delay enrolling in Medicare Part B. You might continue to work either part-time or as a self-employed individual while taking advantage of the coverage provided by your working spouse. Self-Employed: Does It Matter? Yes, it does. If you are turning 65, not covered under an employer’s group health plan, and waited to enroll in Medicare Part B, then you can receive a 10% penalty for each 12-month period that you were not enrolled in Part B after turning 65. If you waited 2 years to apply for Original Medicare Parts A and B, the Medicare Part B penalty will be a 20% penalty (2 years, ages 65 and 66) added to your Part B premium every month for as long as that you are on Medicare or the rest of your life. Don’t wait to enroll in Medicare if you are not covered with employer benefits whether from your employment or from your spouse that is employed.

Different options for enrolling in Medicare when turning 65:

Turning 65 and Receiving Your Social Security Check : This is the easiest way to receive your Medicare card. Medicare will automatically send your Medicare card at least 90 days (3 months) before you turn 65 and your Medicare will begin the month that you turned 65.

: This is the easiest way to receive your Medicare card. Medicare will automatically send your Medicare card at least 90 days (3 months) before you turn 65 and your Medicare will begin the month that you turned 65. Turning 65 and NOT Receiving a Social Security Check : If you are still working with an individual health insurance plan or if you are retired with retiree benefits and are waiting past 65 to receive your Social Security check, enroll in Medicare online at ssa.gov/medicare/sign-up within the 90 day (3 month) window before turning 65 for your Medicare to begin the month that you are turning 65.

: If you are still working with an individual health insurance plan or if you are retired with retiree benefits and are waiting past 65 to receive your Social Security check, enroll in Medicare online at ssa.gov/medicare/sign-up within the 90 day (3 month) window before turning 65 for your Medicare to begin the month that you are turning 65. Turning 65 and “still working”: Talk to your Employer’s human resources and verify whether you should delay enrolling in Medicare Part B because you (or your spouse) are “still working” and covered by an employer health plan.

Take your time when enrolling in Medicare and know your Medicare options. Have questions? Call Toni at 832-519-8664 or email info@tonisays.com.

*** Reader Medicare Fraud Alert at www.tonisays.com.*** Medicare fraud is estimated to cost more than $60 billion a year and hurts America because when thieves steal from Medicare, there is less money available for health care that one really needs. Let your friends know that current Medicare fraud information is now on tonisays.com.

Remember with Medicare, it’s what you don’t know that WILL hurt you! Visit the Toni Says website at www.tonisays.com to sign up for the Toni Says newsletter and download at no cost the new 2026 Medicare Roadmap workbook.