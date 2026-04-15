SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, April 13 at about 3:20 p.m., a deadly hit-and-run occurred near the intersection of Mission Street and South Van Ness Avenue by the Chevron gas station and car wash.

An elderly homeless man was hit by the vehicle near the intersection of South Van Ness Avenue and Mission Street. He was sitting on the hood of the moving car at the time of the accident before falling off and getting run over. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Valentino Cash Amil, 30, fled the scene. Officers from the San Francisco Police Department interrogated a driver of a pickup truck and were cooperative, but not culpable in the incident.

Authorities identified a black Mercedes, matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle. The SFPD started a vehicle chase that ended up a mile and a half from where it began at Potrero Avenue and 18th Street.

Amil was apprehended by sheriff’s deputies and police officers, the other passengers, including a baby in a car seat, were released. He was booked into San Francisco County Jail for homicide (187(a) Penal Code) and felony vehicular hit-and-run with injury (20001(a) California Vehicle Code).

This is the eighth reported pedestrian death in San Francisco of 2026.

The suspect was transported to San Francisco County Jail for the charges of homicide (187(a) PC) and felony vehicle hit and run with injury (20001 (a) CVC).

The San Francisco Homicide Detail is leading this investigation. The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details should contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or Text-A-Tip to TIP411, beginning your message with SFPD.