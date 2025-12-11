HOLLYWOOD—Well, Jason upheld his threat to stab Victoria on “The Oval.” This week’s episode, ‘Air Tight’ saw Hunter restrain Jason, as they begged for help for Victoria who was bleeding. I am stunned to see this level of compassion from Hunter towards Victoria; as a viewer you’d actually think he cares for his wife for once in all the seasons of this show.

This scene and some of the stale dialogue lasted way too longer than it needed to, as Victoria solely lost consciousness from her wound. Donald and Kyle heard Hunter screaming for help, as they wondered precisely what could be unfolding.

Priscilla and Richard chatted about hoping their case against the corrupt politicians. So, if the characters are speaking that way, it’s so obvious that the enemies are likely to get the upper hand at some point. Here we go again with another scene of senseless dialogue between characters for the sake of characters. This time its Bobby and Max, who are concerned about Constance Waters, who has been introduced by Eli to fix a crisis, but he’s concerned that she cannot be trusted.

What type of dumb question is that, Sharon? Do you honestly think Nancy is ok after being locked up in jail for who knows how long? Nancy made it clear that Dale is her Uber driver; whatever she wants him to do, she expects him to do it. Well, this looks like a mess waiting to happen. Sam was taken aback with Max wanting to vet Constance Waters, who wanted to chat with Hunter and Victoria. This Constance woman is not one to mess around, she seems to have more eyes and ears everywhere than anyone inside ‘The Oval’ if we’re being honest. That should raise a ton of eyebrows.

Allan was asking for Alonzo’s help to crack inside a computer that is top secret apparently. Hmm, that computer might hold Donald’s deepest and darkest secrets. Alonzo warned Allan to be careful that if things go awry, he might be culpable for the disaster that erupts. Lilly planned to have a conversation with Allan over dinner. We already know what she is planning this dinner; she knows what Allan did and is warning him that if not careful everything could blow up in his face. All things are pointing towards Allan having an epic downfall at some point.

Of course, we would come back to Victoria’s stab wound nearly 40 minutes later. Hunter pensive and Jason gloating per usual. Seeing all these flashbacks of Jason killing Jean and Victoria’s mother was not pleasing to witness to say the least. Hunter FINALLY came to the realization that his son has a serious problem and needs help.

Jason weaseled his way out of Hunter’s clutches, as he planned to attack Victoria, who removed the knife before stabbing Jason several times in his neck. Talk about a twisted turn of events. Next week, Constance Waters is still in the hot seat, as more questions are raised. Until next week “The Oval” fanatics!