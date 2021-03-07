SAN FRANCISCO—On Sunday, February 28 at approximately 6 a.m. a suspect tried to break into San Francisco Optics by Alexander Daas, a family-owned business. The suspect tried to break into the business by using a blowtorch. The owner said the thief wasn’t successful because the glass was heavily reinforced.

This is the third time that burglars have targeted San Francisco Optics since the pandemic. The owner, Alex Feldman, says it has cost him about $10,000 to repair the damage from all three incidents. Feldman has been reluctant to report the incidents for fear of being dropped or having to pay increased premiums.

Lately, there has been an increase in burglars using blowtorches to break into San Francisco businesses. In an interview with KRON4 the President of Warman Security, Peter Badertscher, says that he believes that thieves are turning to blowtorches because certain alarms aren’t as easily triggered when the heat hits the glass.

Business owners are looking at ways to enhance security against these latest tactics. Badertscher recommends installing shatter-resistant windows and an additional clear security adhesive film to the windows. He also recommends getting sliding gates although they can be expensive.