SAN FRANCISCO—On March 4, 2021 San Francisco Police arrested a suspect for a triple drive-by shooting that took place in February. Injuring three male victims who had to be transported to the hospital. One of the victims suffered life threatening injuries while the other two did not.

On February 14, 2021 at 1:57 a.m, San Francisco Police officers from the Tenderloin Police Station responded to a shooting of three adult males who were shot by a suspect in a vehicle. The officers treated the victim’s gunshot wounds as best as they could until medics arrived and transported them to the hospital.

Robert Hamilton, has been identified by the SFPD Night Investigations Unit (NIU) as the shooter. On February 27, 2021 at approximately 4:00 p.m. officers located Hamilton on Jones and Market. Hamilton attempted to evade officers and after being cornered after a foot chase, Hamilton was arrested. Officers found a loaded handgun in Hamilton’s waistband, narcotics, marijuana, and a large sum of cash in his possession, which were seized.

Hamilton has been charged for attempted murder, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, firearm related charges including prohibited person in possession of a loaded firearm, possession of marijuana for sales, possession of controlled substance, and probation violation. Hamilton is currently being held in the San Francisco County Jail for his crimes.