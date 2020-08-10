ALAMEDA—Three juveniles were arrested on Saturday morning, August 8, for their being connected to a shooting in downtown Alameda on Friday.

According to Alameda police, officers responded to a shooting outside of a shoe store at 2322 Santa Clara Ave, about one block away from Alameda City Hall. A surveillance video obtained by CBS Bay Area shows a verbal exchange between two groups of kids which ends with two people pulling out machine guns and firing. One of the individuals wearing a black hoodie can be seen firing a submachine gun.

Bystanders and witnesses say that they heard perhaps twenty shots. A stray bullet struck a car, narrowly missing a two-year old child. According to police, one woman who was hit by shrapnel declined medical treatment, as her injuries were non-life threatening.

When the police arrived at the crime scene, they found spent shell casings on the street and sidewalk. The police recovered guns and “high capacity” magazines after arresting the three minors in connection to the incident.

One of those involved in the confrontation received treatment at a hospital for a non-life threatening injury to the leg, according to NBC Bay Area.

“With everything going on this year…just one more crazy thing,” said restaurant chef John Couacaud, whose workplace is just across the street from the crime scene. “We didn’t get to open yesterday, so it killed our best day of the week.”

The Alameda police, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, and the Oakland police collaborated to investigate the shooting and arrest the three youths. The Alameda police did not disclose the age of the suspects or where they were arrested.

“The investigation remains ongoing,” said the Alameda Police Department in a Tweet posted at 9:11 AM, August 8, 2020.