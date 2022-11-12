Three People Injured In Two-Car Collision

SAN FRANCISCO—A collision that occurred near the intersection of San Bruno Avenue and Mansell Street on Thursday, November 10, at around 4:25 p.m. resulted in fourteen people being displaced and three people injured.

After receving reports of a collision officers arrived on the scene and found that two cars collided sending one into a pole and the other into a residential building. The two cars involved were a Toyota Prius and a Tesla.

The collision caused structural damage to the residential building causing the inhabitants to be displaced for an unknown amount of time.

Two victims were extracted from the Tesla and the third from the Prius. The three people who were injured had sustained serious injuries but were deemed non-life threatening. They were all transported to a nearby hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call SFPD at 415-575-4444

The San Francisco News reached out to the San Francisco Police Department for more information but did not hear back before print.