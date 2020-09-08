LONDON — On Wednesday, September 2, Times Higher Education (THE) announced the World University Rankings for 2021.

THE, formerly known as The Times Higher Education Supplement (THES), provides a large and diverse worldwide university ranking. “This year’s ranking analyzed more than 80 million citations across over 13 million research publications and included survey responses from 22,000 scholars globally,” their website said.

THE collected 1,500 universities’ data from 93 countries and regions and measured the values of institutions based on four areas: teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.

According to THE World University Rankings 2021, the University of Oxford has been positioned at the top place for five consecutive years. Stanford University came in the second position by climbing up two from the 2020 ranking, and Harvard University advanced four places and became the third one in the list. The University of Cambridge ranked as number six and fell down three positions compared to last year. China’s Tsinghua University is the top university in Asia and ranked in the top 20 universities, the first time an Asian university in the world has done this.

According to THE, “The US claims a record eight places in the top 10, after the University of California, Berkeley climbed 6 places to seventh, but US universities outside the top 200 show signs of decline.”

Here is a list of the top 30 universities in the world: