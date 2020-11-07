CELEBRITY—Al Roker, longtime co-host and meteorologist on NBC’s “Today,” announced he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

During the November 6 live taping, Roker said after a routine checkup in September, he learned his bloodwork contained elevated levels of prostate-specific antigen (PSA). After a series of MRI’s and a biopsy, the television personality was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The 66-year-old said he will be taking some time off to undergo surgery to remove his prostate.

“I don’t want people thinking, ‘Oh, Poor Al,’ you know? Because I am going to be okay,” Roker said. “If that’s what it takes to get 2020 out, then let’s just get it out the way. Boom! Let’s just finish it off.”

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men in the United States. It is second only to lung cancer as a cause of cancer deaths among men in this country. According to MD Anderson Cancer Center, one in nine men are diagnosed with prostate cancer.

“It’s a little more common than people realize,” Roker said. “That is why I wanted to take you along my journey so we can all learn together how to educate and protect the men in our lives.”

If found early, prostate cancer has a good chance for successful treatment. Doctors use several different tests to determine the risk of disease progression. The treatment plan can range from carefully observing the cancer to surgery and radiation.