TAMPA BAY, FL—NFL star quarterback, Tom Brady, announced his departure from the New England Patriots, after more than 20 years with the organization in a pair of Twitter posts and an Instagram post on Tuesday, March 17.

Brady, 42, in August 2019 signed a two-year contract with the team with terms that allowed him to become an unrestricted free agent in 2020.

On Tuesday, Brady only announced he had ended his time with the Patriots, but also that he had finalized an agreement to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a deal worth roughly $30 million per year.

Brady was the 199th selection during the 2000 NFL Draft and took over for an injured Drew Bledsoe in Week 2 of the 2001 season. Brady has won a total of 6 Super Bowl rings with the New England Patriots and three MVP awards.

Written By Brenda De La Cruz