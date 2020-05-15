SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, May 12, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey donated $15 million to San Francisco’s COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund. The organization receives money from private donors and distributes the cash to individuals and businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The contribution overshadows the $11.3 million already raised by Give2SF, an online donation program that allows people to give money to support the city of San Francisco.

Give2SF switched its focus to COVID-19 relief in the past two months due to the growing needs of impoverished communities. The funds will also be used to support undocumented individuals who do not qualify for government assistance.

City officials say that the donation will be split evenly; $5 million each going to small businesses and their employees, as well as housing and food for underprivileged members of the community.

This follows Dorsey’s $10 million donation that went to REFORM Alliance, a criminal justice advocacy group that is currently focusing on preventing the spread of COVID-19 in U.S. prisons.

In a statement, Dorsey said that “COVID-19 affects us all, but disproportionately affects those who were already in need…it’s important to acknowledge this fact and provide more support to those who are struggling.” The CEO has donated over $25 million to various charities and organizations during this crisis.