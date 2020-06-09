SAN FRANCISCO—On Saturday, June 6, the Coast Guard Sector San Francisco rescued two boaters from a sailboat that was sinking into waters south of the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge.

The command center received a report from the sailboat’s operator at 1:31 p.m. and launched a response boat seven minutes later. When the Coast Guard arrived at the scene of the incident at 2:01 p.m., most of the sailboat was underwater. The owner of the sailboat received assistance from another boater with the recovery of the sailboat from the water.

The two sailors who were rescued were transported to Richmond Marina. There were no reports of any injuries to either of the boaters.

In a press release from the United States Coast Guard, Commander Tim List, the Sector San Francisco Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator said:

“This case was able to be resolved quickly due to good communication between the mariners and our watchstanders.”