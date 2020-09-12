SAN DIEGO — Two games between the San Francisco Giants and the San Diego Padres that were scheduled to play on Friday and Saturday at Petco Park have been postponed after a member of the Giants organization tested positive for coronavirus, according to a Major League Baseball announcement released on Friday, September 11.

“Following a positive test for COVID-19 in the San Francisco Giants’ organization, tonight’s and tomorrow’s scheduled games between the Giants and the host San Diego Padres at Petco Park have been postponed out of an abundance of caution and to allow for additional testing and contact tracing to be conducted,” MLB’s statement read.

Both teams announced the postponement of the game that was scheduled to begin at 6:10 p.m. PDT via Twitter. According to reports from the MLB News, players lined up on the field for the national anthem but didn’t take the field. Afterwards the Padres and the Giants lingered around the dugouts.

This was the first time both teams had to postpone a game due to COVID-19. According to ESPN, there have been 50 MLB games postponed because of similar concerns.

The Padres and the Giants are scheduled to play against each other at Oracle Park in San Francisco from Sept. 25-27 for their final series of the season. The MLB said they would continue providing updates on the situation as necessary.