WASHINGTON DC—On December 2, the Department of Justice (DOJ) issued a press release announcing that federal charges were filed against, Mohammad Dawood Alokozay, 30, an Afghan National who was residing in Fort Worth, TX.



Alokozay faces five years prison time after threatening to build a bomb and conduct a suicide attack that would kill Americans. He posted a video on social media sites including Facebook, X and TikTok, stating his intent, describing how he would carry out his task.



The DOJ posted the video captured to the press release. The video depicted a visibly angry Alokozay speaking in his native language (Dari) while engaged with two others who were also on the call. Alokozay spoke of his devotion to the Taliban, to the others on the phone, admitting that his purpose for being in the United States was to kill them.



He then would conduct a suicide attack and kill Americans. According to the DOJ complaint He stated that he was not afraid to die. The full text may be found on the DOJ website.



The U.S. Attorney General, Pam Bondi, made the following statement regarding this arrest.



“This Afghan national came into America during the Biden administration and is alleged, explicitly stated that he came here in order to kill American citizens.



The public safety threat created by the Biden administration’s vetting breakdown cannot be overstated. The Department of Justice will continue working with our federal and state partners to protect the American people from the prior administration’s dangerous incompetence.”



Alokozay is currently in police custody pending his initial appearance before the U.S. magistrate. If convicted, he faces a maximum of five years prison time.



This investigation was conducted by the FBI’s Field Office in Dallas, TX., in conjunction with the Department of Homeland Security, and assistance from the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Fort Worth Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney, Vincent Mazzurco of the Northern District of Texas is prosecuting the case.



It appears that the Trump administration is blaming the Biden administration for the numerous attacks from within by Afghan Nationals.



What really happened was that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) under the reign of former President, Joe Biden agreed to resettle “Afghan allies,” into the United States.



There are photographs of Afghan evacuees packed into a Boeing jet traveling from Afghanistan to the United States. Reports indicate that that shooter of the U.S. National Guard soldiers in Washington DC that just happened the day before Thanksgiving, came into the U.S. during that Biden-era program in 2021.



This is another issue that is not bipartisan. Democrat leaders are suggesting the U.S. promised to protect their Afghan allies. Republicans are answering that no, they did not promise anything. Now, the attorney for Alokozay is pleading not guilty on behalf of his client indicating that Alokozay, who was once reportedly a trusted CIA operative in Afghanistan who is now suffering from PTSD.



On December 1, a makeshift memorial for the two National Guardsman who were gunned down while deployed in Washington D.C. to help restore order in the nation’s Capital.