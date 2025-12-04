HOLLYWOOD—Can you believe Christmas is just in four weeks? Many of us have the real trees, while some pit for the artificial ones that come prelate and all you have to do is decorate with personal ornaments. The beautiful trees will cost around $400, with many people shelling out that money instead of going out to tree farms to cut your own down.

It’s the Christmas spirit that truly counts, however when it comes to celebrities, they are known for their elaborate Christmas trees, with many sharing their festive decorations on social media. Many of them include the Kardashian-Jenner family, who are frequently cited for their over-the-top displays, and Joanna Gaines, known for her unique decorating style. Many like Taylor Swift have a string connection to the holiday, partly due to her family-owned Christmas tree farm, and Jennifer Aniston’s special ornaments are always a recurring talking point.

Kardashian’s often feature their elaborate and sometimes unconventional decorations. Kylie Jenner has shared her festive displays, and Kourtney Kardashian is known for her creative approaches, which have included vibrant red trees and even upside-down trees. Kim Kardashian recently revealed her Christmas decoration on Instagram on December 2, 2025. The SKIMS founder revealed countless snow-covered Christmas trees lining the halls of her vast Los Angeles home.

The smell of the pine trees according to Kim, was amazing according to her video story. Keeping up with her indoor forest with twinkle-light clad pine trees throughout the main floor of her home, even including a bundle of trees in the kitchen was breathtaking. The star also pointed out a few Elf on the Shelf inclusions, adding, “Oh I see a little elf hiding in the tree.” In a later clip, Kim, who shares kids North,11, Saint, 9, Chicago,7, and Psalm 5, with ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West-made it clear that she had the Christmas vibes to match her show-stopping decorations as composer Philip Cornish played “Away in a Manger,” on her home piano.

The Kardashian-Jenners are no strangers to doing it big for the most festive time of the year. Momager Kris Jenner opens up about what makes her annual Christmas Eve bash stand out from the rest. She loves to send off her guests with fabulous, fun gifts that they wouldn’t have thought of themselves. The 70-year-old who recently celebrated her birthday bash also in style, says that some of her kids are easier to shop for than others.

She thinks that Kim is the hardest to shop for, since Kim is very specific and particular in her surrounding, her aesthetic, her door. Khloe’s very similar to her mom. Kylie and Kendall love the nostalgia of it all. Kourtney loves all of it and Rob’s very much like we all are. I’m sure she does very well, shopping for her six children and 13, yes 13 grandkids.

Many other celebrities such as Kelly Ripa, Reese Witherspoon, Britney Spears and Jennifer Lopez, also share their Christmas tree and home decor each year. This year will most likely be a repeat of other years. Where the trend of families dressing in matching Christmas pajamas originated in the 1950s, when department store catalogs began featuring coordinated sleepwear for the whole family.

This was part of larger cultural emphasis on the nuclear family and domestic life after World War II. While no single person started it, modern social media has significantly revived and amplified the trend, with celebrities and social influencers plating a major role. So, the 1950s, began with stores like Sears, Montgomery Ward, started showcasing matching family pajamas with holiday motifs. The mid-20th century trend was partly a response to the post-war emphasis on the nuclear family and the domestic sphere.

It began its revival a major resurgence in the 2010s thanks to social media, notably with a viral YouTube music video called “Christmas Jammies” in 2013. So, celebrities and social media influencers continue to popularize matching pajamas, driving sales and inspiring a new generation to adopt the tradition. Will see on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok all the posts that will reflect this trend. I believe that even Mark Zuckerberg charmed in.

Rose’s Scoop: Black Friday and Cyber Monday was a hit, despite the concerns of the economy, shoppers still flooded the malls and did online shopping.