SAN FRANCISCO—A shooting transpired on Tuesday, December 2, between two male students during lunch period at Phillip and Sala Burton Academic High School, located in Visitacion Valley at the southeastern corner of San Francisco. Burton Academic High School is part of the San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD). Both the suspect and victim are minors and have been unnamed.

On Tuesday, the suspect was located two miles away on the 1,400 block of Shafter Avenue in the Bayview-Hunters Point District, where he was taken into custody without preamble. A firearm was recovered as well at the time of the arrest. This incident is an isolated one and not a random attack, thus afternoon classes resumed as normal with additional wellness support in the coming days.

After 12 p.m., a local supervisor was informed of a shooting in which a student had been shot but currently in stable condition. By 12:30 p.m., Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) had arrived to transport the male victim to a local hospital.

When officers from the San Francisco Police Department were dispatched to the school, they discovered that the suspect fled, causing Burton High School to become temporarily locked down.

From 12:10 p.m. to 12:15 p.m., San Francisco law enforcement was dispatched to the school after being alerted to reports of an active shooter on the campus of Burton High School, where an altercation occurred between two male students.

Anyone with details on the case is asked to notify SFPD’s anonymous Tip Lines at (415) 575-4444 or its non-emergency line at (415) 553-0123.