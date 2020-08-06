SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, August 4, San Francisco’s Uber announced that its employees will be allowed to work remotely through the end of June 2021. Many companies are converting to long-term remote-work because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

While Uber’s employees are allowed to work in their offices if they have reopened, employees’ evaluations will not be affected if they choose to work remotely.

Uber will decide on extending the duration of remote work in Spring 2021. The company does not plan on shortening it. Uber is providing its employees with a $500 stipend to cover the cost of home-office expenses.

Companies such as Google, Facebook, and Apple announced extensions of remote-work for their employees last month. Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Twitter, announced that its employees will be allowed to work remotely permanently.