SAN FRANCISCO—University of San Francisco catcher, Robert Emery has signed with the San Francisco Giants. According to the university’s biography of Emery, he was also a three-year letterman and two-time captain at St. Ignatius College Preparatory.

He was nominated for the Buster Posey Award Watch List during both his 2019 and 2020 baseball seasons. He also received All-WCC Second Team and WCC All-Academic Honorable Mention in 2019.

In an interview, Emery said, “Going into college, that’s, you know, as a catcher, that’s the goal [Buster Posey Award Watch List]. Every catcher in the country wants to have that honor and it’s kind of a tangible honor because all, you know that all you have to do is work yourself into the starting lineup and, you know, produce, and help your team win, and that’ll get recognized.”

The 23-year-old was born and raised in San Francisco and has been a fan of the Giants since he was young.

“Really excited and proud for Rob to get his chance as a professional baseball player,” said the university’s Head Baseball Coach, Nino Giarratano, in a press release. “The Giants are a wonderful organization for a San Francisco native to have the opportunity to play for. We wish Rob and his family the best in this new journey.”