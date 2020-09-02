OAKLAND—Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual event, Oakland Cocktail Week, will be held virtually, which kicks off from September 10 thru October 11.

The event will start with broadcasting the 2018 documentary, “Town Spirit: A Tribute to Oakland’s Enduring Bar culture,” and finish with the Town Throw-down cocktail competition. From September 18 thru October 9, there would be a music streaming performance, and mixologists will share tips and tricks of making delicious cocktails on September 21, September 23, September 30 and October 7.

Daphne Wu, a co-founder of Oakland Cocktail Week, told East Bay Times, “Oakland is a city with a legacy of bars surviving prohibition and the 1918 influenza pandemic, so yet again we’re testing the concept of community strength in Oakland. Though the projections are bleak, we now have an opportunity to come together and pay it forward for these spaces that create the very fabric of this town.”

Oakland Cocktail Week was created in 2018 and collaborated with different local non-profit organizations to support local restaurants and bars. Visitors can enjoy special and unique cocktails crafted only for the event. Another aim of the event is to connect people who love good drinks and strengthen local communities.

Highlighted bars and restaurants for the event are Viridian, The Port Bar, Marzano, Farmhouse Kitchen, Brown Sugar Kitchen, Cana Cuban Parlor & Café, Bar Cesar, Seawolf Public House, Italian Colors Restaurant, Nido, Burma Superstar Oakland, alaMar Kitchen, Nido’s Back Yard, Ramen Shop, Aloha Club, Tribune Tavern, Heart & Dagger Saloon, Chop Bar, Calavera, Home of Chicken and Waffles, Homeroom, Hopscotch.

