UNITED STATES—Visiting a relative in prison is a difficult thing to do in the best circumstances, and it can be made even more stressful and draining if you are not prepared for what is involved.

To help you out, here is a look at the main ways to deal with the visitation process in California, and how you can make the trip as rewarding as possible, given the circumstances.

Find out about the facility in advance

There are a total of 34 prisons across the state of California, and you can quickly pinpoint which one your relative is in by searching here.

It is best to forearm yourself with information about the facility you are going to be visiting ahead of time, so that you can read up on any specific visitation rules and regulations that may be in place, as well as the times during which visitors are allowed on-site.

This will also allow you to plan your journey and work out how you are getting to and from the prison. As always, it is better to get ready with plenty of time to spare to minimize the hassle and also make potential savings on travel costs by booking early.

Submit your application

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation requires that you complete a questionnaire in order to visit inmates within the state, and you can only get hold of one of these if the prisoner themselves sends it out to you.

The purpose of this is to ensure that the prisoner is onboard with the visit, and they will have a list of approved visitors to which your name can be added.

Be honest on the application, as a background check will also be carried out and if you fail to mention certain important details, such as any previous convictions and arrests which may be on your record, then you could be denied visiting rights.

Arrange accommodation & organize other activities

Once you have the nuts and bolts of the visit itself in place, you will need to start looking at the other aspects of your trip, chiefly where you will be staying and what else you can do with your time while you are in California.

Most prisons are well served by hotels and motels in the nearby area, so this can be used as a scouting ground for cost-effective accommodation. Your choice will partly be determined by your means of transport, as some places will be easier to get to by bus or train, while others will require a car. Using services like AirBnB is also an option, and may be more convenient and cost-effective if you are planning to stay around for longer than a few days.

Finally, it is definitely worth searching for activities and attractions in California to check out while you are in the state, as the visit itself will only take up a small portion of your trip.

For example, San Quentin State Prison, the largest in California, is within a stone’s throw of the wonderful city of San Francisco, which has lots to see and do and will be a top sightseeing spot for any out of town visitors.

Likewise the California State Prison in Corcoran is pitched equidistant from San Jose and Los Angeles, letting you orchestrate a vacation that takes in some of the state’s most famous areas.

Obviously you will need to plan to visit a relative in prison in a way that meets your needs, budget and expectations, but hopefully you now know a little more about the options that are available.