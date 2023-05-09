SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced on May 2 that a man who was reported missing was found deceased in Alamda County. Vittorio Marianecci was reported missing to the SFPD on Monday, May 1, at approximately 11 a.m. an officer responded to Park Station regarding a report of a missing person.

At Park Station, a family member reported that Marianecci was last seen in Florida on Wednesday, April 26. He was expected to fly to Seattle, Washington on Thursday, April 27, but he never arrived. Marianecci’s family tracked his phone to San Francisco, but the phone’s location had not been tracked since his arrival.

Through the course of the investigation, he was last seen entering Marin County on April 28, at an unknown time. On May 1, Marianecci was located deceased in Alameda County. The Alameda County Coroner’s Office is investigating the case.

Anyone with details regarding this investigation should contact the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.