SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Thursday, May 4. At approximately 7:19 p.m., officers from Northern Station responded to the 1800 block of Eddy Street regarding a report of a shooting.

Officers arrived on scene and located the victim, a 15-year-old male, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers provided aid and summoned medics to the scene. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died. The name of the victim has not been disclosed to the public. The SFPD Homicide Detail are investigating the case.

No arrest has been made at this time for this active investigation. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.