SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department seized several vehicles involved in a stunt driving event that transpired in the city on April 15. The SFPD reported that at approximately 11:30 p.m., officers assigned to the Stunt Driving Response Unit (SDRU) responded to the area of Dolores and 16th Street for a report of numerous cars with a large number of spectators and participants. The stunt driving response unit was activated and dispersed the group who fled onto city streets.

Investigators from the SFPD SDRU investigated and identified three vehicles involved during the incident. Investigators authored vehicle seizure orders for two Chevrolet Corvettes and a Ford Mustang, which were authorized by a judge commanding the seizure and impounding.

On April 18, at approximately 4 p.m., officers from Ingleside Station and members from the SFPD Traffic Company served a seizure order for one of the Corvettes on the 300 block of Lisbon Street. Officers seized the vehicle and it was towed to the vehicle impound lot for a mandatory 30-day hold.

On April 19, at approximately 7 p.m., officers from Ingleside Station and members from the SFPD Traffic Company located the other wanted Chevrolet Corvette in the Lakeview neighborhood. Officers seized the vehicle and towed it to the vehicle impound lot for a mandatory 30-day hold.

The third vehicle involved, a Ford Mustang, was located and seized by San Mateo County Sheriffs, who had it towed for a mandatory 30-day hold.

The San Francisco Police Department works with the confines of local laws and ordinances to arrest suspects and seize vehicles that are involved in stunt driving incidents.

At this time no arrests have been made, but investigators are working to identify the individuals. The incident is still an open investigation. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.