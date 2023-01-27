SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are investigating two separate incidents on January 17 and January 23.The SFPD reported in each of the unrelated incidents, suspects fired at officers who attempted to take them into custody.

On January 17, Richmond Station officers responded to a call of a catalytic converter theft in progress. Officers located a vehicle with multiple suspects in the area of McAllister and Arguello. Authorities reported that during the foot pursuit, one of the suspects fired multiple rounds at them. One suspect has been arrested. The SFPD Burglary Unit is leading the investigation and the SFPD is working tirelessly to locate and capture the remaining suspects, including the suspect that fired at officers.

The case has been presented to the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office. On Wednesday, January 25, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins filed seventeen (17) felony charges against Hasen-Mukomela associated with four shooting-related incidents.

On January 23, officers assigned to Crime Gun Investigations Center (CGIC) were in the area of 100 Brookdale, investigating a suspect who was involved in multiple shooting incidents. After CGIC officers located the suspect and identified themselves, the suspect fled and pulled out a firearm. The suspect swung his arm towards them, one SFPD officer began to grab the suspect, and a shot was fired. The suspect was simultaneously tackled and disarmed. Police officers took the suspect into custody and discovered he had multiple firearms and magazines in his possession. The suspect was identified as Spencer Hansen-Mukomela, 24.

Charges stemming from the January 23, incident include assault on a peace officer with a firearm (245(d)(2) PC) with allegations of personal use of a firearm (12022.5(a) PC) and personal and intentional discharge of a firearm (12022.53(c) PC); resisting an executive officer in performance of duty (69(a) PC); taking a vehicle without consent (10851 CVC), and felony firearm possession charges related to the illegal possession of three firearms, including two ghost guns.

In an internal message to SFPD officers regarding the incidents, Chief Scott said:

“In the past two weeks, there have been two disturbing and unacceptable incidents of armed suspects resisting arrest with shots fired at or in the immediate vicinity of SFPD officers. In both incidents, the involved officers exhibited valor, courage, and a reverence for the sanctity of human life in the way they responded to these life-threatening situations.”

“The work that the officers of the SFPD do day in and day out to resolve life-threatening situations and take dangerous people off of our streets oftentimes goes unheralded and does not get the credit or attention it deserves when outcomes are positive, and the incidents don’t result in the use of lethal force.”

Both cases are still under investigation. The SFPD is asking anyone with details to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.