SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department have arrested a suspect connected to a fatal stabbing in September 2021. The SFPD reported that on September 8, 2021, at approximately 6:03 a.m., officers from Park Station responded to the area of Haight and Shrader Streets for a person bleeding on the ground. Officers arrived on scene and found a male suffering from possible stab wounds. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene that transported the male to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died. The name of the suspect was not disclosed by the SFPD.

Investigators from the San Francisco Police Homicide Detail commenced the investigation and identified Meredith Dechert, 27, of San Francisco as a suspect involved in the murder and developed probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant.

On January 20, 2023, Dechert was detained in Milpitas, California by officers from the Milpitas Police Department. He was booked into Santa Clara County Jail for a charge of murder (187(a) PC).

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to contact the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.