SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are searching for the suspect wanted for a fatal shooting in the Ingleside District that occurred on January 22. The SFPD reported at approximately 2:22 p.m., officers assigned to Ingleside Station responded to the 300 block of La Grande Ave on a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers provided aid and summoned medics to the scene. Despite the lifesaving efforts of the emergency responders, the victim died from injuries sustained and was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the victim has not been disclosed to the public.

The SFPD Homicide Detail responded to the scene and took over the investigation. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.