Suspect In Aggravated Assault On Elderly Man Wanted

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate the suspect responsible for assaulting an elderly man on January 8. The SFPD reported at approximately 3:19 p.m., officers from Central Station took a report at the station for an aggravated assault that had occurred earlier that day. The victim, a 78-year-old male, told officers he was walking in the area of Natoma Street at New Montgomery Street at approximately 7:39 a.m. when an unknown male suspect, in an unprovoked attack, shoved him with enough force to knock him to the ground leaving him unable to stand up.

After the suspect fled on foot, an employee from a nearby building helped the victim to his feet. He was taken to a nearby hospital by family for non-life-threatening injuries. Officers conducted an investigation and located surveillance of the incident, which shows the suspect walk towards the victim from across the street and strike him near the back of the head. The suspect then walks slowly back to his belongings on the other side of the street, pick them up and leave the scene.

The SFPD General Work unit took over the investigation and is seeking assistance from the public in identifying and locating the suspect involved in this incident.

The suspect is described to be a White or Hispanic male in his late 30s to early 40s with a short beard. He was last seen wearing a black sweater with white writing, a white shirt, and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.