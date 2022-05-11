SAN FRANCISCO—The Golden State Warriors were victorious against the Memphis Grizzlies with 45.7 seconds left in the fourth quarter, 101-98 in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals on Monday, May 9 at the Chase Center.

Golden State now has a 3-1 series lead over Memphis. Steph Curry was the hero of the night scoring 32 points while dishing out eight assists. Andrew Wiggins recorded his first career playoff double-double scoring 17 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

Grizzlies star Ja Morant was sidelined for Game 4 with a sore knee, Jaren Jackson Jr. had a team high 21 points in the losing effort. Morant tweeted after his injury that the Warriors disrespected ‘The Code’ referring to him being injured late in the fourth quarter of Game 3.

It was physical series from the tip-off of Game 1. Reminding fans of the NBA playoffs of the 1980s and 90s. Dub Nation was ice cold from the field, after scoring an eye popping 142 points on Saturday night, Golden State appeared deflated as if they were going through the motions until late in the contest.

Displaying “Championship DNA” Curry scored 18 points in the fourth quarter in the gritty win. Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr was out due to COVID-19 leaving assistant coach Mike Brown at the helm.

Going 9-37 from beyond the arc, the Warriors struggled with the three-ball, but more credit goes to the Grizzlies swarming defense.

Everyone assumed the Grizzlies minus Morant would roll over on the road in a hostile environment, but are a young resilient group fighting for respect. Dillon Brooks returned for Memphis after serving a one game suspension for Gary Payton II. Brooks struggled from the field, going 3 of 17 from the field.

Dub Nation was ecstatic with that outcome. Golden State can close out the series with a victory In Memphis. Game 5 is at the FedExForum Wednesday night at 6:30 PM. The game will air on TNT.