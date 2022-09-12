UNITED STATES—If you are a business traveler who needs to travel often from one place to another, it is essential to focus on cybersecurity. Business travelers are a vulnerable segment of the group because of the sensitive data they carry on their devices. Here are a few cybersecurity tips to consider the next time you travel.

1. Be Cautious of Public Wi-Fi

Free Wi-Fi access is appealing for many business travelers because, most often, they need a faster internet connection for engaging in heavy work. However, public Wi-Fi is very vulnerable regarding the security address. Firstly, when using public Wi-Fi, all the devices share the same IP address. What Is My IP is a website you can use to verify this fact. In such an environment, the risk is massive. However, if it is necessary to connect to a public Wi-Fi, ensure it is encrypted. Also, do not engage in sensitive data when used in public Wi-Fi.

2. Do Not Leave Your Device Unattended

Cybercrime doesn’t always need to happen online. In a foreign land, the chances of physical theft are high. The entire device can get stolen. Therefore, keep your device safe. Also, if you ever need to leave your device behind in a hotel room, keep it in a locked bag. Locking your device for extra safety is essential. Keep a strong password.

3. Disable The Auto-Connect Mode Off

To make life easier, many users enable auto-mode on. It ensures that the device is automatically connected to the nearest Wi-Fi network available. It is a good feature that is handy at home but not outside the home. Disable the auto-connect mode when you step outside the home. A manual connection gives the much-required layer of security.

4. Do Not Share Your Location

Sharing location online has now become a trend. If you like to share it online, you need to limit it whenever you travel out. Sharing your location every time you move poses a security threat. The location input makes it easier for criminals to track you, which puts your device, other belongings, and everything at risk. A better idea is to post the pictures once the trip has ended.

5. Regular Software Updates

Outdated software has flaws. The cyberattacks use these loopholes to attack a device. It is essential to keep everything updated, including the Operating System and the software. Most of the updates contain patches that fix security issues or bugs and make your device secure. Therefore, update your software regularly. You can simply switch on the automatic update option if you think it is too much of an effort.

6. Install Antivirus/Malware Software

One of the easiest and most effective ways to engage in cybersecurity is to have good antivirus or anti-malware software on your device. Not only does such software protect your device’s data, but it also warns you of threats. When using such software, ensure that their database is regularly updated to include all the new threats.

7. Disable Bluetooth Connectivity

Simply turning off the Wi-Fi connectivity option is not enough. It is equally important to disable Bluetooth connectivity. It is because it is easier to connect through Bluetooth with a device. Such connectivity can then compromise the valuable data in your device. Therefore, remember to disable both your Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity when traveling out.

8. Mobile Device Management Software

Install mobile device management software in a system that stays back at your home. This software can be handy for monitoring the stolen device and locking and, if needed, wiping the data.

9. Avoid Using Publicly Accessible Computers

Still, in many countries, the concept of having internet cafes is still prevalent. Apart from it, there are publicly accessible computers too. However, avoid using it because such computers often do not have tight security to protect themselves. Furthermore, they might also be infected with a virus or malware.

10. Keep A Response Plan Ready

Sometimes, all the tips and tricks might fail. There is always a possibility that despite all the precautions, you failed to ensure cybersecurity. However, at such times, it is essential to have a response plan ready. A ready-response plan ensures that you can take all the necessary actions when your device is compromised. It keeps the anxiety at bay and reduces the chance of a more significant loss.