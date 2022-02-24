SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced on Friday, February 18 that a suspect has been arrested in connection to nine bank robberies that have transpired in the San Francisco region.

The SFPD reported on January 25, a series of bank robberies began in the region. The robberies followed a similar modus operandi (M.O) in which the suspect, who has been identified as Willie Thomas, 33, of San Francisco would enter a bank, hand a teller a threatening note, and demand money. In eight of the nine robberies, the tellers complied and provided Thomas with money who then fled the bank. The bank robberies occurred at the following locations on the following dates:

-January 25, 2022, on the 3800 block of 3rd St

-January 27, 2022, on the 2900 block of Mission St

-January 27, 2022, on the 600 block of 8th St

-February 1, 2022, on the 2600 block of San Bruno Ave

-February 5, 2022, on the 4600 block of Mission St

-February 5, 2022, on the 1800 block of 19th Ave

-February 5, 2022, on the 2300 block of 16th St

-February 9, 2022, on the 4600 block of Mission Street

-February 17, 2022, on the 4900 block of 3rd Street

The investigation was led by the SFPD Robbery Detail. Investigators developed information that led to the identity of Thomas. On Thursday, February 17, officers from the Bayview Police Station plainclothes team located Thomas on the 700 block of Kirkwood Avenue where he was taken into custody without incident.

He was later transported to San Francisco County Jail where he was booked on nine counts of second-degree burglary (459 2nd PC), eight counts of second-degree robbery (211 2nd PC), and one count of second-degree attempted robbery (664/211 2nd PC). Thomas was also booked on a warrant based out of Solano County.

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details regarding the case is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department SFPD 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.