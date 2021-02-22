WISCONSIN — A Wisconsin plane crash that transpired Tuesday, February 16, had two victims that have been identified as Staff Sgt. Remington K. Veny, 26, a valued member of the 115th Fighter Wing, and Wisconsin National Guard. The other victim was 25 year old Tanner Byholm, an Air Force Reservist according to an online obituary.

The two were flying in a twin-engine Velocity V-Twin plane. The plane crashed in a wooded swampy area shortly after takeoff from the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport last Tuesday morning, the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Staff Sgt. Veny started her military career in 2013, according to the 115th Fighter Wing. She was deployed several times. Staff Sgt. Veny was the recipient of many multiple medals and awards, including the National Defense Service Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal. On Saturday the 115th Fighter Wing Unit paid tribute to her in a Facebook post.

Byholm was a pilot with the Air Force Reserve and was previously a Marine Corps Reservist according to his obituary. Fox 11 in Green Bay reported that it was said the pair had reported a problem with the plane before losing contact with the tower.