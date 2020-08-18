AMERICAN CANYON—On Sunday, August 16, a young man was shot and killed in a Safeway parking lot located on West American Canyon Road. The suspect is currently in custody at the Napa County Correction Department, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office announced.

The Napa County Sheriff’s Office revealed on their social media platform that the shooting occurred at approximately 12:02 p.m., the victim has been identified as 18-year-old Nathan Gabriel Garza from Fairfield, who was a Safeway employee. He was also a 2020 graduate of Rodriguez High School and planning to attend Diablo Valley College.

Authorities found the vehicle which was described as a white colored Cadillac sedan with a partial California license plate of “7NP” and was seen fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed.

Authorities noted that around 12:30 p.m., they received multiple reports regarding an African-American male who was jumping fences and running through backyards. Napa County Sheriff’s Deputies and Detectives responded quickly and arrested Christopher “Roly” Young, 23, of Martinez. He did not match the witnesses’ description based on evidence presented.

Residential surveillance video showed a male subject matching the description of Young parking and exiting the vehicle within minutes of the shooting. He left the area on foot in the direction where he was apprehended, officials stated. The investigation found the vehicle a .45 caliber handgun, and the same caliber handgun was used in the Safeway shooting. Young is being charged with murder.

Friends of the Garza family set up a fundraiser at GoFundMe for people to support the family. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact detectives at (707) 253-4591.