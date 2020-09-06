HOLLYWOOD—YouTuber Lloyd Cafe Cadena has died at 26 after testing positive for COVID-19 and suffering a heart attack.

The Filipino comedian and content creator had 3.1 million followers on YouTube and 6.5 million on Facebook, where his family posted this statement on September 6:

“There are simply no words to express our heartfelt thanks for the prayers and sympathy you have extended to our family during this time of loss.

Lloyd was confined in the hospital on September 1 due to high fever and dry cough. He was tested for COVID-19 on the same day which the result came out positive on September 3. As soon as the result of his swab test came out, our family, including BNT immediately isolated themselves. His vitals were okay and had no complaints. On September 4, 5 a.m. he was seen by the staff unresponsive and pale looking. As informed by the doctor, he suffered a heart attack while asleep. He was cremated yesterday and his remains is in our house in Cavite in the meantime.

All expressions of sympathy, including flowers and cards are welcome. You may send them to our address at #14 Scarah, Kaingin Rd., Brgy. Sto. Niño, Parañaque City.

– Cadena Family”

Two days before, Cadena’s passing was revealed in another post to the page by a family member:

“It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we announce the untimely demise of our beloved brother Lloyd Cafe Cadena. May he be remembered for all the joy and laughter he shared with everyone. My family and I ask for your prayers, respect, and privacy during this time.”