CALIFORNIA— California is under an excessive heat warning until 9 p.m. Monday, September 7 tweeted the National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area. The California Independent System Operator issued a statewide Flex Alert, a call to save electricity, in order to limit or possibly prevent expected power outages. The Flex Alert is in effect from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. every day, ending Monday, September 7.

To conserve electricity, the California ISO is asking users to turn the thermostat to 78 degrees if possible, turn off unneeded lights, unplug electronics, close blinds, use fans, and limit the time the fridge is open between 3-9 p.m. They suggest charging electric vehicles, electronics, lower air conditioning thermostats, and run major appliances like the washing machine before 3 p.m.

The NWS posted several Twitter updates of record-breaking high temperatures across the Bay Area during Labor Day weekend. Tips they offered to deal with the heat include not leaving kids or pets in cars, avoiding midday heat, wearing light-colored clothes, do not start any fires or burn wood, drinking water, applying sunscreen, and staying indoors as much as possible.

Keep up with any temperature or energy updates on NWS Bay Area and California ISO Twitters.