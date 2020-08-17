SAN MATEO—On August 9, around 6:40 p.m., Zachary Greenburg, 30, of El Cerrito, allegedly stabbed bike rider, Nico Morales, near Barbara’s Fish Trap, near 281 Capistrano Road, Princeton, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office noted in a news release. Morales rode bikes with his wife from Half Moon Bay to Princeton for a dinner date.

The victim reported he got into an argument with Greenburg when he rang his bike bell on the sidewalk and asked to get by the suspect. The argument escalated into a physical altercation. Greenburg repeatedly stabbed Morales with a four-inch folding pocket knife.

Coastside Patrol Bureau deputies stopped Greenburg in a vehicle driving westbound on Capistrano Road at 6:43 p.m. Witnesses of the stabbing confirmed the vehicle and suspect. Deputies located the assault knife and the suspect was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility for assault with a deadly weapon.

Morales was taken to a local hospital for treatment where he underwent surgery. He reported on a GoFundMe page, organized for him by friend and neighbor Alyssa Baldwin, that the hospital discharged him on Friday, August 14. The page has raised more than double the $20,000 goal and Morales wrote to his over 500 donors:

“Again, cannot express how thankful I am for each and every one of you. Some who I may not even know. This is truly an amazing community, and I can’t wait to eventually be out and about again with you all, riding bikes and enjoying what a beautiful place we live in.”

Greenburg was previously charged with assaulting an activist for the political group Leadership Institute named Hayden Williams at the University of California Berkeley on February 19, 2019. Video of the assault shows Greenburg shoving and ultimately punching Williams in the face. Greenburg was arrested on March 1, 2019, by Berkeley campus police and was booked into jail at the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

His trial for the UC-Berkeley incident is ongoing. Williams’ attorney, Harmeet Dhillon, shared her reaction to Greenburg’s new biker assault charge on Twitter and addressed Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley in the tweet.

The biker assault case is active and ongoing and anyone with information can call San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at 1-800-547-2700.