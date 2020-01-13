BEVERLY HILLS─It is the biggest accolade one can win in the cinematic universe, and on Monday, January 13, the nominees for the 2020 Academy Awards were announced, and let’s say there were some major surprises and stunners America. Revealing the nominees for 2020 were Issa Rae and John Cho.

Leading the pack of all contenders was the film “Joker” with 11 nominations. Not far behind were the films “The Irishman” and “1917” which earned 10 nominations apiece. We have a ton of movies battling for Best Picture, a total of 9 flicks, yes we can get up to 10, but every year it always falls 1 short of that number.

Best Actor, we knew there were at least two locks with Joaquin Phoenix “Joker” and Adam Driver “Marriage Story” both earned nominations deservedly. The other three spots I wasn’t certain about, but earning nominations a few surprises in Antonio Banderas, Jonathan Pryce and Leonardo DiCaprio. So that means no love for Taron Egerton who was considered a favorite for his performance in “Rocketman” and Eddie Murphy for “Dolemite is My Name.”

Other surprises were nominations earned by and those snubs included Jennifer Lopez missing out for “Hustlers,” as well as Jamie Foxx for “Just Mercy.” Scarlett is a double nominee for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, but the question we all want to know is rather she will win. I don’t see it, but we can be surprised. Then it’s time to talk about Best Director, because yet again is no women were nominated, particularly Greta Gerwig being left out for “Little Women.” This is the one branch that desperately and I mean desperately needs some diversity.

A full list of this year’s nominations can be viewed below.

Best Picture

-“Marriage Story”

-“1917”

-“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

-“Parasite”

-“Ford v Ferrari”

-“The Irishman”

-“Jojo Rabbit”

-“Joker”

-“Little Women”

Best Director

-Martin Scorsese “The Irishman”

-Quentin Tarantino “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

-Sam Mendes “1917”

-Todd Phillips “Joker”

-Bong Joon Ho “Parasite”

Best Actor

-Joaquin Phoenix “Joker”

-Adam Driver “Marriage Story”

-Antonio Banderas “Pain and Glory”

-Leonardo DiCaprio “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

-Jonathan Pryce “The Two Popes”

Best Actress

-Charlize Theron “Bombshell”

-Scarlett Johansson “Marriage Story”

-Cynthia Erivo “Harriet”

-Saoirse Ronan “Little Women”

-Renee Zellweger “Judy”

Best Supporting Actor

-Al Pacino “The Irishman”

-Joe Pesci “The Irishman”

-Brad Pitt “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

-Tom Hanks “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

-Anthony Hopkins “The Two Popes”

Best Supporting Actress

-Laura Dern “Marriage Story”

-Margot Robbie “Bombshell”

-Florence Pugh “Little Women”

-Kathy Bates “Richard Jewell”

-Scarlett Johansson “Jojo Rabbit”

Best Original Screenplay

-Quentin Tarantino “Once Upon a Time in Mexico”

-Rian Johnson “Knives Out”

-Noah Baumbach “Marriage Story”

-Sam Mendes “1917”

-Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han “Parasite”

Best Adapted Screenplay

-Steve Zalllian “The Irishman”

-Taika Waititi “Jojo Rabbit”

-Greta Gerwig “Little Women”

-Todd Phillips and Scott Silver “Joker”

-Anthony McCarten “The Two Popes”

Best Film Editing

-“Ford v Ferrari”

-“The Irishman”

-“Jojo Rabbit”

-“Joker”

-“Parasite”

Best Cinematography

-“The Irishman”

-“Joker”

-The Lighthouse

-1917

-Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Original Score

-“Joker”

-“Little Women”

-“Marriage Story”

-“1917”

-“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Best Original Song

-“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away (Toy Story 4)

-“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” (Rocketman)

-“I’m Standing With You” (Breakthrough)

-“Into the Unknown” (Frozen 2)

-“Stand Up” (Harriet)

Best Production Design

-“The Irishman”

-“Jojo Rabbit”

-“1917”

-“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

-“Parasite”

Best Costume Design

-“The Irishman”

-“Jojo Rabbit”

-“Joker”

-“Little Women”

-“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Best Hair And Makeup

-“Bombshell”

-“Joker”

-“Judy”

-“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”

-“1917”

Best Visual Effects

-“Avengers: End Game”

-“The Irishman”

-“The Lion King”

-“1917”

-“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Best Animated Feature

-“I Lost My Body”

-“Klaus”

-“Missing Link”

-“Toy Story 4”

-“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

Best International Feature Film

-“Parasite”

-“Corpus Christi”

-“Honeyland”

-“Les Miserables”

-“Pain and Glory”

Best Documentary Feature

-“American Factory”

-“The Cave”

-“The Edge of Democracy”

-“Fpr Sama”

-“Honeyland”

Best Documentary Short Subject

-“In the Absence”

-“Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)”

-“Life Overtakes Me”

-“St. Louis Superman”

-“Walk Run Cha-Cha”

Best Live Action Short

-“Brotherhood”

-“Nefta Football Club”

-“The Neighbors Window”

-“Saria”

-“A Sister”

Best Short Film Animated

-:Dcera

-“Hair Story”

-“Kitbull”

-“Memorable”

-“Sister”

Best Sound Editing

-“Ford v Ferrari”

-“Joker”

-“1917”

-“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

-“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Best Sound Mixing

-“Ad Astra”

-“Ford v Ferrari”

-“Joker”

-“1917”

-“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Be advised there will NOT be a host for the second consecutive year of the Academy Awards. The Oscars will be televised live on Sunday, February 9 on ABC. The 92nd ceremony will kick-off at 8 p.m. EST. Start making your predictions.