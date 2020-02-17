SAN FRANCISCO- A man was hospitalized after falling off of a 30 foot cliff in Marin Headlands, located in the Golden Gate National Recreation Area.

According to CBS SF’s reports, the Sunday incident happened just before 2:55 p.m. A man in his 20’s was hiking alone and fell from Upper Fisherman’s Trail thirty feet down to the beach. The National Park Service and three fire districts, including Mill Valley Fire Department, helped rescue the man after witnesses called for help.

The rescue team had to hike half a mile to respond to the victim. They then called California Highway Patrol to airlift the man to John Muir Medical Center.

The San Francisco News reached out to the Mill Valley Fire Department for the identity of the victim and a statement but have not received a response.