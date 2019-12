SAN FRANCISCO- Five people were rescued from a sinking boat near the Golden Gate Bridge on Wednesday, December 18.

The incident occurred in the evening where the captain of the boat sent out a warning at approximately 4:45 p.m. Around 5:10 p.m. a Coast Guard helicopter pinpointed the boat and attempted rescue on the passengers.

According to a report from KTVU, a rescue swimmer was released and successfully rescued all 5 passengers and were then put onto a U.S. Coast Guard motorboat.