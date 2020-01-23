SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department is seeking evidence from witnesses pertaining to an assault that hospitalized two people on New Year’s Day.

On January 1, a brawl between two groups took place outside of a SOMA nightclub at approximately 1:40 a.m. The altercation on the 500 block of Howard Street escalated and resulted in two stabbings.

Two males were stabbed several times outside of the nightclub and taken to a nearby hospital. One of the victim’s, 25-year-old from Chico suffered life threatening injuries and was later released after treatment. Another victim from Florida, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was also released after being treated. The names of the victims have not been disclosed to the public.

Philip Nguyen, 26, of Oakland was booked on charges of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. Authorities are still investigation the case, so a booking photo for Nguyen is not being released.

Investigators are looking for witnesses who may have videos or photos of the incident to contact Sgt. Stephen Benzinger at 1-415-553-1201 or via email at Stephen.Benzinger@sfgov.org.