SAN FRANCISCO- The San Francisco Police Department sent out an alert earlier today warning bay area residents of a fake gold jewelry scam.

According to SFPD, men are approaching victims in public settings to sell fake gold jewelry. The scam mostly occurs in the Taraval and Richmond districts. As the scammers place their fake jewelry on victims, they remove their own jewelry and steal it. The suspects then flee the scene in a getaway car once the victims realize their personal jewelry was stolen.

Approximately twenty incidents have occured in 2019 with a total of $55,000 in lost money and jewelry. SFPD has identified Mamfred Oinescu, 44, as one of the suspects in these crimes. He currently has an arrest warrant out in connection of these scams.

SFPD is working with outside agencies to identify the remaining suspects. Officials are recommending people who have purchased jewelry off the street to get it tested. They are also asking victims to file a report to their local police station.