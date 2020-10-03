SAN FRANCISCO—A shooting that shut down Union Square resulted in the death of one person late on Thursday, October 1. The victim, a 21-year-old man, was transported to a hospital where he later died. One person was detained at the scene, and another later in the day for questioning. No other information was released.

Through Twitter, the San Francisco Department of Emergency Services issued an alert at 5:24 p.m. Authorities reported they were investigating the 100 block of Geary Street and the 200 block of Stockton Street, advising the public to stay away from the area and warning delays.

Investigators said what began as an altercation quickly turned into a shooting. Sargeant Andraychak Tweeted there was an active and ongoing investigation, which is carried out by the San Francisco police department’s homicide unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Police added that tips are anonymous.