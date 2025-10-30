Union City, CA – On the morning of Wednesday, October 29, 2025, a pedestrian collision claimed the life of a 55-year-old man, according to KRON.

The Union City Police Department reports that the accident took place around 6:26 AM at the intersection of Decoto Road and Royal Ann Drive.

Officers responding to the scene found the man suffering from severe injuries after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the roadway. Despite immediate attention from first responders, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver involved remained at the location and fully cooperated with investigators. Officials indicated that preliminary findings do not suggest alcohol or drug impairment played a role in the fatal crash.

This collision marks the fourth pedestrian death in Union City so far this year. The Union City Police Department continues to investigate the circumstances of the crash and is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact authorities to assist with the ongoing investigation.

Pedestrian Fatalities and Wrongful Death Claims

Drivers have a Duty of Care towards pedestrians, which includes being vigilant for those travelling by foot and, if a collision occurs, staying with the victim, alerting emergency responders, and cooperating with authorities investigating the crash.

For those who lose a loved one in a pedestrian accident, filing a Wrongful Death claim with the assistance of an experienced attorney can provide compensation for medical bills, funeral costs, and other related damages.

