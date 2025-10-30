SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, October 30, the San Francisco Police Department reported that a suspect who fired multiple rounds near a bus shelter on Turk/Fillmore Streets was arrested thanks to the work of Northern Station officers.

They were able to locate the suspect a short time after the incident and seize a firearm from the scene. The incident transpired at 10:10 a.m. on October 23, when officers responded to the region about a shot spotter activation.

Officers arrived and were advised that an unknown suspect fired multiple rounds at a bus shelter. Officers searched the region and located a suspect matching the description provided aboard a MUNI bus in the area of Fillmore and Mcallister Streets.

They arrested Chess Grisham, 44. He was booked at the San Francisco County Jail for Shooting into an occupied building (246PC), negligent discharge of a firearm (246.3 PC), felon in possession of a firearm (29800(a)(1) PC), carry loaded firearm with intent to commit felony (12023 PC), carry loaded firearm in incorporated city and county (25850 PC), felon in possession of ammunition (30305(a) PC), possession of cocaine (11350HS), possession of firearm and controlled substance (11370.1 HS), possession of drug paraphernalia (11364 HS), and an outstanding out of county warrant.

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details should call the SFPD at (415) 575-4444 or Text-A-Tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.