Washington D.C.—On the morning of Tuesday, August 18, Washington D.C. Police reported that they found a 16 year old boy shot in the arm in Northeast D.C.

According to Khalida Volou of WUSA9, D.C. police said that the shooting occurred around 1:08 am on the 400th block of 13th street. The First District police station officers that arrived to the scene found the wounded teen inside a home. Authorities then made sure that the the teen was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police expect him to recover fully from his wounds.

D.C. Police are still looking into this latest shooting incident to rock Northeast D.C, marking the fourth teen shot in the past two weeks. They have yet to release any information for possible suspects from Tuesday’s shooting.