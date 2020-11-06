SAN FRANCISCO—San Francisco Police Department officers from the Taraval Station responded to a call of a home invasion and burglary on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at approximately 11:09 a.m.

According to an SFPD crime report, two male suspects forcibly entered a home on the 2300 block of 46th Avenue and demanded money from a sixteen-year-old female. She denied, but the suspects took the teen’s cell phone and ordered her to stay in the room.

The suspects stole jewelry and fled the scene. The cell phone was later recovered however.

Officers met with a 61-year-old female victim who shared with the officers about the incident that occurred when her niece was home.

Henry K Lee from KTVU said the incident occurred on 46th and Santiago.

SFPD Media Relations spokesperson Adam Lobsinger said the case is ongoing and he cannot comment further than the police statement.

Regarding the passing of Proposition I, which removes the the police staffing law that requires the SFPD to maintain at least 1,971 full-time officers, Lobsinger said they were preparing a statement on the staffing legislation.

The City of San Francisco has seen an increase in burglaries from January 1, 2020 to November 1, 2020 compared to the previous year during the same time frame. There were 5,985 burglaries within that time frame this year compared to 4,150 last year.

The San Francisco Police Department Burglary Unit is conducting an investigation into the incident. Anyone who has information regarding the incident can contact police at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD. The crime alert said that witnesses can remain anonymous.