CALIFORNIA—A ballot measure restoring the right to vote for felons on parole was passed by California voters on Tuesday, November 3.

With more than 11.5 million votes, Proposition 17 will change the state Constitution and give an estimated 50,000 people the ability to choose their representatives and shape the policies that affect their daily lives.

The measure won support from vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris and Assemblymen Kevin McCarty, who wrote the initiative. “This is a victory for democracy and justice,” said Taina Vargas-Edmond, chair of the Yes On Prop. 17 campaign.

“Prop. 17 gives Californians the chance to right a wrong and restore voting rights for a marginalized community and people of color,” McCarty said. “This is good for democracy and good for public safety.”

In 2019, the Associated Press reported roughly 6 million Americans are unable to vote nationwide because they are felons or ex-felons.

Previous California laws prohibited state prisoners and parolees from voting if they are imprisoned or on parole for a felony crime. 16 other states allow citizens to vote once they have finished their prison sentences. Vermont, Maine and the District of Columbia allow convicted felons to vote while incarcerated.