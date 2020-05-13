SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, May 12 at 4:10 a.m., police officers responded to a call that reported someone looking into parked cars with a flashlight at a hotel parking lot on the 600 block of Gateway Boulevard. The officers encountered Moris Ruiz-Canizales in a 2018 Toyota Camry. Moris is 18 years old and a resident of San Francisco. The vehicle was determined stolen and when the officers tried to arrest Moris, he fled the scene in his vehicle.

The vehicle struck one of the officers in the right hip as he reversed. He also hit two police vehicles as he drove out of the parking lot. The vehicle chase ended quickly when Moris’s stolen Camry was disabled on a center island. He abandoned the vehicle and officers continued to pursue him on foot. He refused to surrender, but officers eventually arrested him with the help of a police K9. After the arrest, they searched his vehicle and found a loaded firearm, narcotics, and other drug paraphernalia.

Moris was treated for wounds he received from the police K9 at a local hospital and then, according to a media release from the South San Francisco Police Department, was booked into the San Mateo County Jail. The charges against him include felony assault on a police officer, evasion of law enforcement officers, and possession of a stolen vehicle, illegal firearm, and narcotics.