SAN FRANCISCO— Two people were injured in two separate freeway shootings that occurred within two hours of each other. The first shooting happened on northbound Highway 85, near Los Gatos, and involved a Chevrolet SUV and a grey Pontiac car. California Highway Patrol reports that the first shooting happened just after 1 p.m., Tuesday May 12. It appears to have been a road-rage incident that escalated between the two drivers.

CHP reports that both drivers pulled over, exited their vehicles and started an argument, until the driver of the Pontiac pulled out a firearm and shot the driver of the Chevrolet in the leg.

The driver of the Pontiac then left the scene, and the victim drove himself to a nearby hospital. The suspect is described as a Latino man who was wearing a face mask.

The second shooting happened just before 3 p.m. on the same day, and was reported on northbound Interstate 880 in Oakland. CHP reports that the victim is 17 years old and is the driver of a silver dodge. He suffered three moderate gunshot wounds during a drive-by shooting and was taken to a local hospital.

“This shooting appears to have been targeted,”, the CHP reported.

No one was killed in either shootings, and no arrests have been made yet.

CHP is still investigating, and asking for assistance from the public for assistance with gathering details. Anyone with any information regarding these two incidents can call the CHP Investigative Tipline at 707-917-4491.