HOLLYWOOD HILLS—The daughter of actor Martin Short, Katherine Short has died at the age of 42 from an apparent suicide. TMZ was first to report the news, after the Los Angeles Police Department arrived at the home on Monday, February 23.

Katherine is one of 3 children Martin and his late wife, Nancy Dolman adopted. TMZ reported that authorities found the victim deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at 6:40 p.m.

Katherine held a master’s degree in social work from USC and a background in psychology and gender sexuality studies from New York University. According to her website, she dedicated her career to mental health, working at UCLA’s Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital and the Camden Center. She was involved in the charity Bring Change 2 Mind, spreads awareness for mental health issues.

Short and Dolman married in 1980. She died in August 2010 after a battle with ovarian cancer. Martin Short currently appears in the Hulu series “Only Murders in the Building” alongside Steve Martin and Selena Gomez.