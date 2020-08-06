CHICAGO—On August 5, Wednesday evening, two children were shot in two separate shootings that occurred about half an hour apart, the Chicago Police Department (CPD) reported. The first incident happened in the South Side on East 102nd Street. The victim, a 14-year-old boy, was walking on the sidewalk with a group of people around 9:40 p.m., when someone in a vehicle opened fire and drove away. The teen was shot in the leg and taken to a local hospital; he was described as being in good and stable condition.

About 30 minutes later, 4 people were shot, including another child, in the Lawndale neighborhood. According to ABC7 Chicago, this incident occurred on the West Side, in the 700 block of South Karpov Avenue. Shortly after 10:00 p.m., the four victims were standing on the sidewalk when someone within a black SUV opened fire, officials from the CPD reported. The child, an 8-year-old boy, was struck in his legs and taken to hospital. The three others are men in their 20s and 30s and were also injured in the shooting. All four are in hospital but listed in fair condition, police updated on August 6.

Authorities from the Chicago Police Department said that they are still investigating the incidents, and no arrests have been made in either shooting.